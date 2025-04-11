Ajinkya Rahane celebrates wife’s birthday with two kids ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his wife Radhika Dhopavkar's birthday ahead of his team's IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams play at Chepauk on Friday, April 11.

Ad

Ahead of the game, Rahane shared a story on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen with his wife, their son, and daughter. The family celebrated Radhika's birthday by cutting a small cake as well.

"Happy Birthday to the hear of our home. We love you Rads," he wrote on his story.

Ajinkya Rahane with his wife and kids. Source - Ajinkya Rahane/IG)

Rahane and his wife got married in 2014. She has always been an avid supporter, seen cheering for him and the teams he has played for (international, domestic, and IPL) from the stands.

Ad

Trending

Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR aims to bounce back against CSK

KKR have had a topsy-turvy IPL 2025 campaign so far under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, whom they acquired during the mega auction. The defending champions have two wins and three defeats from five games so far.

They lost their opening clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but won their next match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). KKR then faced another defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) before making a comeback to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ad

Their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) resulted in a close loss. Therefore, KKR have struggled for consistency this season, unable to build on their wins. They are placed sixth on the table with four points.

Rahane and his team are now up against CSK in their upcoming clash. CSK have lost four consecutive games heading into this match and are struggling. This could be the perfect opportunity for KKR to beat them and register another win.

Ad

However, coming on the back of a defeat themselves, they will be under equal pressure in this contest. Talking about Rahane's performance with the bat this season, he has scored 184 runs from five games so far at an average of 36.80 and a strike-rate of 160.

The senior pro has also scored two half-centuries. KKR will want him to lead from the front with the bat when they take on CSK.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More