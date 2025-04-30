Ajinkya Rahane provides massive update on hand injury after not fielding in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane suffered a hand injury in the second innings of the IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29. The injury happened when Rahane attempted to stop a drive from Faf du Plessis at covers in the first ball of the 12th over.

The KKR captain immediately walked off the field, with Sunil Narine taking over captaincy duties for the rest of the game. The West Indian led the side to a thrilling 14-run win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Narine finished with outstanding figures of 3/29 in four overs, including the massive wickets of Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, and Faf du Plessis.

However, following the game, all eyes were on Rahane and the severity of his injury.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said about the injury (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"Not bad. I'll be okay. I'll be fine."

Despite Rahane providing KKR fans with massive relief, reports from ESPN Cricinfo suggested the medical team will assess the right-hander today (April 30). The 36-year-old has been KKR's best batter this season, with 297 runs at an average of 37.12 and a strike rate of almost 150 in ten outings. Rahane scored a brisk 14-ball 26 to help KKR post 204 in their win over DC.

"He might need two or three days" - Anukul Roy on Ajinkya Rahane's injury

KKR spinner Anukul Roy believes skipper Ajinkya Rahane might need two to three days to recover from his hand injury. The win over DC helped KKR reach nine points in ten matches, remaining seventh on the points table.

Playing his first game of IPL 2025, Anukul was impressive with figures of 1/27 in four overs in KKR's win.

Providing an update on Rahane's injury at the press conference, Anukul said (Via India Today):

"It doesn’t seem too serious. He might need two or three days. The doctors will give a clearer picture, but for now, he’s okay. He got a few stitches, but it’s manageable."

Luckily for KKR, they have five days off before their next match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on May 4.

