Akash Deep strikes in his first over after injury layoff to dismiss Will Jacks for 5 in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Akash Deep made a breakthrough in his very first over on franchise debut to dismiss Will Jacks in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The right-arm speedster was out of action for over three months due to a back injury, and marked his comeback at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 4.

Akash Deep shared the new ball with Shardul Thakur as MI were handed a daunting 204-run target. The pacer kept things tight against the new opening combination of Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton in Rohit Sharma's absence. The Englishman tried to take on the bowler's short, on the body delivery with a pull shot behind square.

While the right-handed batter executed a decent connection, he could not clear the massive dimension on one side of the pitch. Ravi Bishnoi claimed the catch inside the ropes to mark LSG's early breakthrough in the second innings.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

This marked the first time that Will Jacks opened the batting in the IPL. Prior to this, he had always played at No. 3, totalling 10 innings. His dismissal left MI reeling at 11-1 in the second over of the run chase.

Ryan Rickelton dismissed in similar fashion after the Akash Deep over in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash

MI's early trouble continued as Ryan Rickelton also perished in a similar fashion to his opening partner. The left-handed batter tried to take on Shardul Thakur in the third over, but found Ravi Bishnoi at deep square leg to worsen the score to 17-2.

Akash Deep, who conceded only four runs in his first over, along with the key wicket of Jacks, did not fare better the next time he turned up to bowl. The right-arm pacer was hit for 21 runs in the fourth over of the innings, which included a flurry of boundaries by Naman Dhir.

As of writing, MI are proceeding at an ideal run rate, but are in need of a partnership to put pressure on LSG ahead of the middle overs. The score reads 55-2 after five overs.

