Akash Singh directs signature celebration towards suspended teammate Digvesh Rathi after knocking over Jos Buttler in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Akash Singh ensured the fans didn’t miss the suspended Digvesh Rathi during the IPL 2025 fixture between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The left-arm pacer imitated Rathi's signature celebration after taking the prized scalp of Jos Buttler.

The incident came in the 10th over of GT’s run chase. Akash bowled a slower inswinger from wide of the crease, which kept shaping in and beat Buttler before crashing into the stumps. Akash then performed Rathi's signature celebration, apparently towards Rathi in the dugout.

Rathi is missing the game due to suspension after breaching the IPL code of conduct on several occasions, including the previous game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The spinner was involved in a verbal spat with SRH opener Abhishek Sharma, which led to a 50 percent fine and a one match suspension.

GT lose big 3 in a 236-run chase vs LSG in IPL 2025 match

GT lost their reliable top three with 96 runs on the board while chasing 236 in their IPL 2025 match against LSG. Will O'Rourke provided the first breakthrough for Lucknow by removing Sai Sudharsan for 21 off 16 balls following his unbeaten century against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Avesh Khan sent skipper Shubman Gill packing for 35 off 20 deliveries, thanks to a stunning catch from Abdul Samad. Akash Singh then got rid of the dangerous-looking Jos Buttler for 33 off 18.

At the time of writing, the Titans were 128/3 after 12.4 overs, with Shahrukh Khan and Sherafne Rutherford at the crease.

Invited to bat first, Lucknow put up 235/2 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 117 off 64 balls, comprising eight maximums and 10 boundaries. Nicholas Pooran also looked solid for his unbeaten 56 off 27 deliveries, featuring five sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram and captain Rishabh Pant added 36 (24) and 16* (6) to the scorecard. Sai Kishore and Arshad Khan took one wicket each for GT.

Follow the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More