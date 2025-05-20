Digvesh Rathi suspended for one match after controversy with Abhishek Sharma in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Digvesh Rathi has been suspended for one game after his controversy with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma during the match between LSG and SRH in IPL 2025. The two teams played at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, May 19.
Digvesh Rathi has been suspended for their next match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday, May 22. The spinner accumulated another demerit point following his altercation with Abhishek Sharma during the match. It was his third Level 1 offence this season, which makes it a total of five demerit points, thus leading to a one-match suspension.
He has also been fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has also been fined 25 percent of his match fees. The left-hander committed his first Level 1 offence this season, following which he has also accumulated one demerit point.
The two players were involved in a heated argument on the field after Digvesh dismissed Abhishek. The spinner came up with his notebook celebration, which did not sit well with Abhishek, leading to an altercation on the field between the two. The umpires and players had to step in to separate the two.
Digvesh Rathi's efforts in vain as LSG eliminated from playoffs race
Batting first, LSG put up a solid total of 205/7 from their 20 overs. It was a must-win game for them to stay in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs. However, the runs did not prove to be enough as SRH chased down the target comfortably in the end in just 18.2 overs with six wickets to spare.
Digvesh Rathi returned with figures of 2/37 from his fours, being among the wickets once again this season. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. However, with not much support from other bowlers, his efforts went in vain as LSG lost the game.
Moreover, they are now eliminated from the race to the playoffs, being the fifth team to be eliminated. Lucknow now have five wins and seven defeats from 12 games with ten points. The maximum they can get is 14 points from their remaining two matches, which will not be enough to qualify.
