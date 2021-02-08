Shane Bond backs Alex Hales to get an IPL contract

Shane Bond has backed Alex Hales to get an IPL contract this season after the latter's exploits in the Big Bash League.

The English opener finished the BBL campaign as the top scorer with 543 runs, scored at an average of 38.7 and an impressive strike rate of 161.6.

Alex Hales's performance helped Sydney Thunder make the playoffs, but they faltered in the knockout encounter against Brisbane Heat.

Nevertheless, the Englishman had a terrific season, and he is expected to be one of the hot properties when the IPL mini-auction takes place on 18th February.

Shane Bond, who is one of the coaching staff at Mumbai Indians, saw Hales from close quarters as he was a mentor with the Sydney Thunder.

Speaking about the batsman, Bond told cricket.com.au:

"He's playing as well as I have ever seen him. We have a good team at Mumbai, but he'd give me a few shakes if we came up against him. It's a great time to showcase your skills in the BBL (given the IPL auction is soon after). I always enjoy the auction; it can be a very exciting and life-changing night for a few people.".

Bond added that he would be 'amazed' if Alex Hales doesn't find a team in the upcoming auction.

However, the former Kiwi international also said that auctions could be very random.

"It can be completely random (in terms of winning bids and who is sold and unsold). Nothing ever surprises me," added Bond.

Alex Hales brings up fifty the only way he knows how...with a big six! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ji77V8Wh1t — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2021

Alex Hales registered three fifties and one hundred in the recently concluded BBL which was won by Sydney Sixers.

Alex Hales was picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2015

Alex Hales in action for Sydney Thunder

Another notable name who has tipped Alex Hales to find an IPL franchise this season is Trent Woodhill, former assistant coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore and BBL's head of international recruitment.

"If Alex Hales is not the most expensive batter then I don't know my cricket," Woodhill told cricket.com.au.

Mumbai Indians picked Alex Hales in 2015 as a replacement for an injured Corey Anderson. However, the opener never made an appearance for MI.

Hales's only IPL experience came while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 where he featured six times.

