"All the players will earn money, but Digvesh will go after taking a loan"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS scores 236/5 in IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are squaring off in Match 54 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 4. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is hosting the clash. LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to chase in the contest on a fresh pitch.
Left-arm pacer Akash Maharaj Singh gave a good start to the visiting team by dismissing in-form PBKS opener Priyansh Arya (1) in the first over. Josh Inglis came in at the number 3 position. He played a breezy cameo of 30 (14) to inject momentum into Punjab's innings after they lost an early wicket.
After his departure in the fifth over, Prabhsimran (91) took over the mantle and shepherded PBKS to a massive total of 236/5 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer (45) played a vital knock in the middle overs, while Shashank Singh provided a strong finish with 33* (15).
Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the high-scoring first innings of Sunday night's IPL 2025 match between the PBKS and LSG teams. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"All the players will earn money from the ipl but Digvesh Rathi is the only one who will go after taking a loan," a post read.
"Thanks to the captain and the coach for backing us"- Prabhsimran Singh after his 91 in 1st innings of PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match
Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh reflected on his knock and his team's batting performance. He said:
"Me and Priyansh are starting well. I am happy I could capitalise on the start. There wasn't any strategy, it was all about seeing the ball and hitting it. Thanks to the captain and the coach for backing us. In the powerplay we try to make it big this IPL."
"I am happy that we posted a very good score. In the middle I had to take a bit of time as we had lost two wickets in the powerplay. Homework is there but if you are set and batting on 30-35, it's your job to take the team through. Haven't seen whether there is any dew. This is a very good score, it's all about bowling well now and winning the match."
At the time of the writing, LSG reached 16/2 in three overs, in the chase of 237.
