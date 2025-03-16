All-rounder winks stylishly to mark his return to CSK ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

England all-rounder Sam Curran marked his stylish return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a video shared by the franchise, the southpaw winked before putting on the yellow jersey.

The Englishman was not retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. As a result, the Super Kings seized the opportunity, buying him for ₹2.4 crore. The left-arm seamer had played for CSK in 2020 and 2021 and had taken 22 scalps in 23 games at 30.54. He had also clattered 242 runs, striking at 142.35.

Below is the video posted by CSK on X:

Curran's impressive performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 helped England to lift the trophy. It also helped him to become most expensive player in the IPL auction history ahead of the 2023 season.

Although Punjab Kings had shelled out ₹18.5 crore on him, the youngster couldn't quite deliver performances of that calibre. With Shikhar Dhawan injured for a few matches last year, Curran had captained the Punjab Kings.

"I was buzzing" - Sam Curran after being picked up by CSK in IPL auction

Sam Curran. (Image Credits: Getty)

During a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, Curran reflected that it's refreshing to come back to the franchise where his IPL career started. He stated:

"I was buzzing. Chennai was where I kickstarted my IPL career. As soon as I was picked up, I had 10-15 messages from people who were there four years ago. I've played there as the away team, and you see the love for the players. It also helps when you have the habit of winning and great consistency with [Stephen] Fleming and those guys who have been there since the start."

CSK, who have won the title five times, had failed to reach the top four last time. They will open their campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 23 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

