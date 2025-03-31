"All we want is a fair chance" - LSG all-rounder's plea amid 200-plus totals in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur has called for curators to prepare pitches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to ensure the bowlers remain in the game. The 33-year-old said that matches should not become "one-sided" where the batters dominate and the bowlers have little or no say.

Thakur felt that not many bowlers would openly speak about the need for surfaces that assist bowlers and keep them in the game.

"All that the bowlers are asking is to prepare the pitch in such a manner that the game hangs in balance and it should not be just one-sided where batters are coming and smashing us, because all we want is a fair chance and fair opportunity in the game.

"A lot of them might not be outspoken or they might not get a chance to speak in front of media or give interviews about the pitch conditions," Thakur said in a press conference on Sunday (via ESPNCricinfo).

Thakur, who was brought in as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, has emerged as LSG's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025 so far, with six wickets in two matches. He attributed his success to his preparation and understanding of his own game, as well as adapting to pitch conditions.

"I think it is all part of the preparation. The strength lies in how well you understand your own game and what is the best possible way that you can bowl on that particular day, looking at the pitch conditions, looking at the situation of the game and which batter is playing," Thakur said.

Shardul Thakur downplays role of Impact Player in teams making big scores in IPL 2025

Shardul Thakur played down the role of the Impact Player in teams amassing giant scores in IPL 2025. The all-rounder felt that pitches contributed to teams making high scores in the tournament.

"The Impact Player rule is an entertainment factor and games change a lot, but that these 250 scores are being made is not only because of this rule change, but also because of the way the pitches are being made. We are just saying as a bowling unit that give us a fair and square chance where we can get a batsman out," Thakur said.

LSG will take on Punjab Kings in their first home match of IPL 2025 at Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1.

