Mohsin Khan ruled out of IPL 2025; LSG sign former CSK seamer as replacement

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially signed Shardul Thakur as an injury replacement for left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2025. An official announcement came through on Sunday, March 23, as Thakur was signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) for the Super Giants' campaign at a reserve price of ₹2 crore.

Although the 33-year-old hasn't played for India since December 2023, he remains a regular fixture when it comes to domestic cricket and has played starring roles for Mumbai in recent times. As far as IPL goes, Thakur has played for the Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. In 95 IPL matches, he has bagged 94 scalps and strikes at 138.92 with the bat.

Overall, in 168 T20s, the Palghar-born cricketer has taken 189 wickets at 26.79 but has yet to take a fifer. The Lucknow-based franchise also have another injury concern in Mayank Yadav, who is likely to miss the first few games.

LSG to open their IPL 2025 campaign against the Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Super Giants will open their IPL campaign this year against the Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel. Rishabh Pant, who had led the Capitals last year, will turn up for LSG this year. The explosive keeper-batter also became the most expensive player in the IPL auction history as the franchise shelled out ₹27 crore for him.

It was also in IPL 2024 that the 27-year-old marked his return to international cricket after a car accident in late 2022 and aggregated 446 runs in the season. Although LSG had made it to the top four in the 2022 and 2023 editions, they failed to get there last year and refused to retain KL Rahul, who will play for the Capitals this year.

The Super Giants hold a 3-2 head-to-head lead over the Capitals in IPL. The two sides will play their opening game against one another on Monday, March 24, in Vishakhapatnam.

