"Always an incredible game to be part of" - RCB players pumped up ahead of high-octane encounter against CSK in IPL 2023 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17. Both teams are currently placed outside the qualification zone with four points to their names, having played four matches so far in IPL 2023.

CSK have won four out of the last five meetings against the three-time finalists. The two sides traded one win each in the 2022 season and are meeting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Speaking about the prospect of facing his former team, Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said on RCB Game Day:

"The game is already sold-out isn't it? It is always an incredible game to be a part of. Obviously, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the greats in Indian cricket, so that brings in a lot of fans and an amazing atmosphere. It will be great to see everyone again and compete in an unbelievable atmosphere."

The in-form Mohammed Siraj branded RCB and CSK as two of the biggest teams in the competition, he said:

"CSK and RCB are two of the biggest teams in the IPL and the fans wait for this match eagerly. I am looking forward to it as well and am very happy."

The last meeting between the two sides in Bangalore saw the home team win by a solitary run. MS Dhoni's heroics against Umesh Yadav were not enough as he bowled a dot ball to close out the iconic final over.

"CSK is obviously a huge game for RCB fans and players" - Mike Hesson

The Faf du Plessis-led side returned to winning ways after a comfortable win over DC while CSK had to settle for a narrow defeat against RR at home. While both sides are battling injury and availability concerns, they do have positives to take away from their performances so far.

Speaking about the upcoming match, RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said:

"CSK is obviously a huge game for the fans and players, so we are well aware of the intensity that the game is going to bring. For us, it is about being nice and calm in our preparation and making sure we plan as well as we can. Make sure we rest up and prepared for CSK, which we know are a formidable side."

CSK have been bolstered by the return of Wanindu Hasaranga and the Royal Challengers will be glad to have Maheesh Theeksana back. There is still concern over the fitness of Ben Stokes for Chennai and Josh Hazlewood for Bangalore.

Who will win the contest between the two sides in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes