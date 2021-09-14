“Always had to do that to stop you from getting into a fight” - Yuvraj Singh’s fun banter with Gautam Gambhir

Retired Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh engaged in a fun interaction over a social media post by the former on Instagram.

On Tuesday (September 14), Gambhir shared a flashback image on his Instagram handle, in which Yuvraj is seen pulling the former India opener’s shirt during a light-hearted moment in a Test match. Gambhir shared the picture with the caption:

“Thank God we have big smiles on our faces otherwise ppl wud think you're stopping me frm getting into a fight @yuvisofficial.”

Yuvraj, known for his wit both on and off the field, came up with a brilliant response. He replied:

“I always had to do that to stop you from getting into a fight.”

Apart from being one of India’s top batters during his prime, Gambhir was known for losing his cool on the field quite often. His infamous spat with Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi has spilled on to Twitter and the two continue to keep taking digs at each other at frequent intervals.

Gambhir was India’s top scorer in the 2007 (T20) and 2011 World Cup finals while Yuvraj Singh was named the player of the tournament for his stellar all-round efforts in the 2011 World Cup.

“Virat Kohli will have to adjust really quickly” - Gambhir on IPL challenge for RCB captain

While Gambhir has joined politics post retirement, he remains associated with cricket as an expert. Recently, he shared his views on why the second half of IPL 2021 will pose a major challenge to India and RCB captain Virat Kohli.

“See there’s going to be a challenge for Virat and there’s going to be a huge challenge for AB de Villiers as well because he will be coming into the tournament without playing any cricket at all. Virat Kohli will have to adjust really quickly because there’ll be hardly any time for him to get used to it,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ show Game Plan.

"From the five-Test-match series to the T20 format, and AB as well, because these guys need to get runs if they have to have a chance to first qualify for the playoffs and then probably go on to win the title,” Gambhir added.

Kohli has played Test matches in England since the first half of IPL 2021 got postponed. However, de Villiers hasn't had any competitive cricket since RCB's last match against Punjab Kings on April 30.

