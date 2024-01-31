"Always in the zone" - Hardik Pandya shares workout routine during his road to recovery

Team India's talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been working hard on his fitness as his road to recovery continues ahead of the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pandya has used his social media handles to give his fans a glimpse of his workout. On Wednesday, January 31, he shared a video in which he can be seen sweating it out in the gym.

The video also showed the 30-year-old's training routine, which included exercises like tempo breathing, brisk walking, spinning, and a battle rope workout. Pandya captioned the post:

"In the zone, always in the zone 💥."

Hardik Pandya was part of India's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup last year. However, he sustained an ankle injury during the Men in Blue's fourth group match against Bangladesh, which ruled him out for the remainder of the competition.

India enjoyed a dominant run in the group stage of the ICC event. They went into the final on a 10-match winning streak. However, Australia ended the home team's run by securing a six-wicket victory in the summit clash.

Pandya has been out of action since the 2023 World Cup due to his injury. He is expected to return to action in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

The 30-year-old has returned to his first-ever IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the upcoming edition of the competition. The five-time champions acquired his services through an all-cash trade deal with Gujarat Titans (GT).

Pandya captained the Gujarat-based team for two seasons. Under his leadership, the side clinched the championship trophy in their maiden appearance in the league in 2022. GT secured a runner-up finish in the subsequent edition.

Mumbai have also announced Hardik as their new captain. He replaces former captain Rohit Sharma, who led the side to five IPL titles.

IPL 2024 will be crucial for Pandya as he looks to gear up for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

