  • Ambati Rayudu can’t stop laughing as Ian Bishop walks into a Hindi show during IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 16, 2025 14:47 IST
IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Ambati Rayudu in action for CSK during IPL 2023 - Source: Getty

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu was interrupted while recording a pre-match show for ESPNCricinfo during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. His fellow expert and commentator Ian Bishop accidentally walked in during a Hindi show that left Rayudu in stitches.

Ambati Rayudu was recording a pre-match show ahead of the clah between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Just then, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, who did not know that the cameras were rolling, walked in to greet Rayudu and the host.

"Hello, good to see you," Bishop was heard greeting Rayudu as he walked in.
"Hello, sir!," Rayudu replied as he stood up from the sofa to greet Bishop.
The two former cricketers were also a part of the English panel, which could have created the possible confusion that led to the interruption. Ambati Rayudu, who was initially perplexed, burst into laughter.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Ian Bishop takes cheeky dig at Ambati Rayudu during English show

Ian Bishop and Ambati Rayudu then got together for the English show for ESPNCricinfo. Bishop was asked if he missed Rayudu, who had an off during the game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

He took at cheeky dig at Rayudu, saying he felt it in his spirit and there was no distance despite Rayudu's absence.

"I felt it in my spirit. Even in the absence, there was no real distance in the CSK partnership. I felt a joy from a distance," he said (via Hindustan Times).

CSK ended their five-match lossing streak and registered a much-needed win over LSG. Bowling first, they restricted Lucknow to just 166/7 from 20 overs. They then chased the total down in 19.3 overs with five wickets to spare. Skipper MS Dhoni added the finishing touches with an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls.

CSK now have two wins and five losses from seven games. With four points, they are still at the bottom of the points table. However, they will aim to get on a winning run after the victory over LSG.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
