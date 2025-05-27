"An innings worth every rupee of 27 crores" - Fans erupt as Rishabh Pant hits blistering century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant set Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium ablaze with a scintillating batting performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday. The southpaw ended his IPL 2025 campaign by notching up his second century in the competition's history.
RCB won the toss and chose to field first. Pant walked out to bat at No. 3 when LSG were 25/1 in 2.4 overs. The left-handed batter came out all guns blazing, kicking off his innings by accumulating 18 runs off pacer Yash Dayal's first over.
Pant's knock was laced with some outrageous shots. He dazzled the viewers with striking eight sixes and 11 fours, remaining unbeaten on 118 runs off just 61 deliveries.
He had been under the scanner for his poor batting form, especially after being the most expensive player in the tournament, with a whopping ₹27 crore deal. While he couldn't lead LSG to a playoff spot, he ended the league stage with a bang.
Pant finished IPL 2025 with 269 runs at a strike rate of 133.16 across 13 innings. LSG are placed seventh in the points table. However, a win here would spoil RCB's party as they would fail to finish in the top two.
Pant earned praise from all quarters for his blistering batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:
"27 Crores is way too less for Rishabh Pant! Give my man his extra 10 Crores he's worth every rupee," wrote a fan.
"an innings worth every rupee of 27 crores! too late, but what theatrical batting. rishab pant, respect," commented a fan.
"Well played, 'Rishabh Pant' a magnificent century! Class, composure, and power on full display… even if it wasn’t needed today! That’s Pant for you always entertaining," remarked a fan.
Never write him off! Look at the happiness on his face and the way he celebrated, shows what it means to him. Felt like guy realised who he’s and what he’s capable of. Welcome back Rishabh Pant," posted a fan.
LSG registered 227/3 in 20 overs. Opener Mitchell Marsh continued his stunning form, scoring 67 runs from 37 balls with the help of five sixes and four fours.
Rishabh Pant celebrates his ton with a somersault in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash
Rishabh Pant completed his century in the 18th over of the LSG innings. The keeper-batter crossed the 100-run mark with a one-bounce four over covers off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling.
The LSG captain came up with an interesting celebration as he crossed the landmark. Pant removed his helmet and gloves before performing a somersault. You can watch the swashbuckling batter's celebration below:
Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the RCB bowlers in the clash. The slingy fast bowlers registered figures of 4-0-26-1 amid the onslaught from LSG batters.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS