"An innings worth every rupee of 27 crores" - Fans erupt as Rishabh Pant hits blistering century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant set Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium ablaze with a scintillating batting performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday. The southpaw ended his IPL 2025 campaign by notching up his second century in the competition's history.

Ad

RCB won the toss and chose to field first. Pant walked out to bat at No. 3 when LSG were 25/1 in 2.4 overs. The left-handed batter came out all guns blazing, kicking off his innings by accumulating 18 runs off pacer Yash Dayal's first over.

Pant's knock was laced with some outrageous shots. He dazzled the viewers with striking eight sixes and 11 fours, remaining unbeaten on 118 runs off just 61 deliveries.

He had been under the scanner for his poor batting form, especially after being the most expensive player in the tournament, with a whopping ₹27 crore deal. While he couldn't lead LSG to a playoff spot, he ended the league stage with a bang.

Ad

Trending

Pant finished IPL 2025 with 269 runs at a strike rate of 133.16 across 13 innings. LSG are placed seventh in the points table. However, a win here would spoil RCB's party as they would fail to finish in the top two.

Pant earned praise from all quarters for his blistering batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"27 Crores is way too less for Rishabh Pant! Give my man his extra 10 Crores he's worth every rupee," wrote a fan.

"an innings worth every rupee of 27 crores! too late, but what theatrical batting. rishab pant, respect," commented a fan.

"Well played, 'Rishabh Pant' a magnificent century! Class, composure, and power on full display… even if it wasn’t needed today! That’s Pant for you always entertaining," remarked a fan.

Ad

Never write him off! Look at the happiness on his face and the way he celebrated, shows what it means to him. Felt like guy realised who he’s and what he’s capable of. Welcome back Rishabh Pant," posted a fan.

LSG registered 227/3 in 20 overs. Opener Mitchell Marsh continued his stunning form, scoring 67 runs from 37 balls with the help of five sixes and four fours.

Ad

Rishabh Pant celebrates his ton with a somersault in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Rishabh Pant completed his century in the 18th over of the LSG innings. The keeper-batter crossed the 100-run mark with a one-bounce four over covers off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling.

The LSG captain came up with an interesting celebration as he crossed the landmark. Pant removed his helmet and gloves before performing a somersault. You can watch the swashbuckling batter's celebration below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the RCB bowlers in the clash. The slingy fast bowlers registered figures of 4-0-26-1 amid the onslaught from LSG batters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More