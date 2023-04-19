“And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket” - Sachin Tendulkar has a cheeky reaction after son Arjun claims maiden IPL scalp

Mumbai Indians (MI) mentor Sachin Tendulkar shared a cheeky comment after his son Arjun Tendulkar claimed his first IPL wicket. The legend quipped that “finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket”.

Arjun made his IPL debut in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 16. He went wicketless, registering figures of 0/17 from two overs. On Tuesday, April 18, he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Uppal to pick up his maiden IPL scalp.

Kumar was the last man to be dismissed in the match as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs. Batting first, MI posted 192/5 on the board and then restricted SRH to 178 all out in 19.5 overs. Reflecting on Mumbai’s impressive performance, Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and wrote:

“A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙.”

On son Arjun claiming his maiden IPL wicket, the MI mentor commented:

“And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛.”

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!



#SRHvMI A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket! A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛#SRHvMI https://t.co/e4MAFEZyjY

While senior Tendulkar scored 2334 runs in 78 IPL matches, he failed to pick up a wicket in the T20 league. He bowled 36 deliveries during his IPL career and conceded 58 runs.

“Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket” - Arjun Tendulkar

Speaking after claiming his first IPL wicket in the match against SRH on Tuesday, Arjun admitted that it was a great feeling. Sharing his emotions after the game, he said:

"Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side. I love bowling; I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best."

Asked about the kind of discussions he has with his legendary father, the 23-year-old revealed:

"We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it's a bonus, if it doesn't, so be it."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Arjun takes the final wicket and A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. https://t.co/1jAa2kBm0Z

Arjun had Kumar caught at cover off skipper Rohit Sharma, who was elated at the youngster picking up his first IPL wicket.

Poll : 0 votes