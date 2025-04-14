"And people still think CSK fix matches"- Top 10 funny memes as Chennai Super Kings restrict LSG to 166/7 in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are squaring off in match 30 of IPL 2025 on Monday (April 14) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

LSG got off to a rocky start as their in-form top-order batters, Aiden Markram (6) and Nicholas Pooran (8), departed early with only 23 runs on the board in four overs. Rishabh Pant (65) returned to form, anchoring the innings for his side with a sensible half-century. He received support from the likes of Mitchell Marsh (30), Ayush Badoni (22), and Abdul Samad (20).

Their contributions helped the Super Giants reach a respectable first-innings total of 166 for seven in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets each for CSK.

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the first innings of Monday's IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK. They shared their reactions to the action by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Dhoni given out despite spike - Badoni given not out with similar spike. And people still think CSK fix matches," a fan wrote.

"Wicket was very good, ball was not gripping at all"- Ravindra Jadeja after 1st innings of CSK vs LSG IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja reflected on CSK's bowling performance and said:

"Wicket was very good, ball was not gripping at all. Bowled in good areas, kept it out of the arc of the batters. Thinking what was batter was going to do, kept changing the lines and lengths. I knew that, he's going to play over square-leg or mid-wicket, mixed it up and it worked. As I said, the wicket is very good."

"You have to be disciplined, not anything fancy. Outfield is quick, you have to keep it simple. I might bat higher up the order, hopefully we can chase this down. If we can bat with normal cricketing shots, we can get the job done," Jadeja added.

At the time of the writing, CSK had reached 45/0 in four overs in their chase, with the new opening pair of Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed looking solid.

