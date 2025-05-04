Andre Russell hammers Maheesh Theekshana for hat-trick of 6s in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell went all guns blazing against Maheesh Theekshana in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4. The right-handed batter smashed three consecutive sixes off Theekshana in the 18th over of KKR’s innings. He hit a maximum over wide-long-on before smoking the other two towards the sight screen and the wide long-off, respectively, to complete the over.
During his knock, Russell became only the third batter after Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa to complete over 1,000 runs at Eden Gardens. He took just 32 balls to reach his first fifty of the ongoing 2025 season. The 37-year-old also shared a 61-run partnership with Angkrish Raghuvanshi for the fourth wicket.
Andre Russell smashes 50 as KKR set a 207-run target for RR in IPL 2025 match
Andre Russell starred with the bat as the Knight Riders posted 206/4 against the Royals in their IPL 2025 game. The West Indies batter scored an unbeaten 57 off 25 balls at a strike rate of 228, smashing six maximums and four boundaries.
Angrish Raghuvanshi scored 44 runs off 31 balls with the help of five boundaries. Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Ajinkya Rahana contributed 35 (25) and 30 (24), respectively. Rinku Singh played a cameo, scoring an unbeaten 19 off six deliveries at a strike rate of 316.67, hitting two sixes and one boundary.
Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, and skipper Riyan Parag shared one wicket apiece.
With four wins in 10 matches, KKR are currently seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. A win over RR will help them stay alive in the race to the playoffs. However, they can’t afford to lose any of their remaining games.
On the other hand, the Royals have been eliminated from the top four after securing just three victories in 11 games.
