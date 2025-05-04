Andre Russell hammers Maheesh Theekshana for hat-trick of 6s in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell went all guns blazing against Maheesh Theekshana in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4. The right-handed batter smashed three consecutive sixes off Theekshana in the 18th over of KKR’s innings. He hit a maximum over wide-long-on before smoking the other two towards the sight screen and the wide long-off, respectively, to complete the over.

During his knock, Russell became only the third batter after Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa to complete over 1,000 runs at Eden Gardens. He took just 32 balls to reach his first fifty of the ongoing 2025 season. The 37-year-old also shared a 61-run partnership with Angkrish Raghuvanshi for the fourth wicket.

Watch Andre Russell’s hat-trick of maximums vs Maheesh Theekshana below:

Andre Russell smashes 50 as KKR set a 207-run target for RR in IPL 2025 match

Andre Russell starred with the bat as the Knight Riders posted 206/4 against the Royals in their IPL 2025 game. The West Indies batter scored an unbeaten 57 off 25 balls at a strike rate of 228, smashing six maximums and four boundaries.

Angrish Raghuvanshi scored 44 runs off 31 balls with the help of five boundaries. Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Ajinkya Rahana contributed 35 (25) and 30 (24), respectively. Rinku Singh played a cameo, scoring an unbeaten 19 off six deliveries at a strike rate of 316.67, hitting two sixes and one boundary.

Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, and skipper Riyan Parag shared one wicket apiece.

With four wins in 10 matches, KKR are currently seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. A win over RR will help them stay alive in the race to the playoffs. However, they can’t afford to lose any of their remaining games.

On the other hand, the Royals have been eliminated from the top four after securing just three victories in 11 games.

Follow the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More