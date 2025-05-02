Angry Shubman Gill gets into a heated argument with umpire after controversial run out in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was spotted arguing with the umpire after a controversial run-out in the IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A video surfaced on social media as the right-handed batter got into a heated argument with the umpire beyond the boundary line.

The dismissal occurred in the 13th over of the innings, bowled by leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. With Gill going strong and primed for a hundred, Jos Buttler carted the ball from the leg-spinner at short fine leg, and Harshal Patel threw the ball. With the stumps behind Heinrich Klaasen, he threw the ball without looking, and it flicked the poles.

However, there were reservations over whether the ball hit the stumps or the keeper's gloves. Eventually, the decision went in favour of the SunRisers, and Gill had to walk back for 76 off 38 balls.

Watch the video here as the Titans' skipper argues with the fourth umpire:

The youngster built a strong opening stand of 87 in just 6.5 overs with B Sai Sudharsan. In the process, the Punjab-born cricketer has also climbed third into the Orange Cap list with a tally of 465 runs in ten matches this season.

Shubman Gill top-scores with 76 as Gujarat Titans amass 224 in 20 overs

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

The skipper led the way for the home side with a 38-ball knock. He helped the Titans amass 224/6 in their stipulated 20 overs after SunRisers captain Pat Cummins put them into bat. Jos Buttler also continued his sensational run in the tournament with a 37-ball 64. He remains in contention to win the Orange Cap for the second time in IPL history.

Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for the Orange Army with figures of 4-0-35-3, while Cummins and Ansari bagged one scalp each. The game looms as a must-win for the SunRisers to remain in the frame to qualify for the playoffs, having already lost six matches in IPL 2025.

