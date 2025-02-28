Annabel Sutherland takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Amelia Kerr during DC vs MI WPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Annabel Sutherland took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Amelia Kerr during the WPL 2025. The match took place on Friday (February 28) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was during the 17th over of the first innings when Amelia Kerr was on strike against Minnu Mani. The DC off-spinner tossed the ball up with some flight on the third ball of the over. Amelia attempted a lofted shot on the leg side but could not get the desired timing as the ball went up towards the mid-wicket region. Annabel Sutherland ran swiftly from long on and completed the catch cleanly after putting in a full-fledged dive to send Amelia Kerr back to the pavilion.

You can watch the catch in the video below:

Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani help DC restrict MI to 123/9 in 1st innings of WPL 2025 clash

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. MI got off to a sedate start, with Hayley Matthews (22) and Yastika Bhati (11) struggling for timing. They then departed in quick succession, leaving their side at 35/2.

Their star middle-order trio Nat Sciver-Brunt (18), Harmanpreet Kaur (22), and Amelia Kerr (17) also got starts but failed to convert them. It further dented Mumbai Indians' chances of posting a decent total. Amanjot Kaur chipped in with a cameo of 17* (10) in the death overs to take MI to 123/9 in 20 overs. DC spinners Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani stole the show in the bowling department by picking three wickets apiece.

Annabel Sutherland scalped one wicket and produced a sensational fielding effort to dismiss key MI batter, Amelia Kerr. During the mid-innings break, Sutherland reflected on the first innings, saying: (via Cricbuzz)

"We adjusted really well to the conditions, got into our lengths really well and we were able to take wickets all throughout the innings. That's the key here. We could snag a few during the middle and put a hold on their innings which we did really well. She (Jonassen) is such a competitor and a wicket-taker too. So good to have her in our team. We are going to take the game on like we always do."

Do you think MI can defend the target? Let us know your views in the comments section.

