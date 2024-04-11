"Give me RCB bowlers or I retire"- Top 10 funny memes after GT edges past RR in an epic cliffhanger in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in the 24th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It was the first loss for RR this season after four successive wins.

GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl. RR batters Sanju Samson (68*) and Riyan Parag (76) smashed aggressive half-centuries to power RR to a daunting total of 196/3 in the first innings. Rashid Khan was the pick of Titans bowlers, ending with economical bowling figures of 4-0-18-1.

In response, GT got off to a sedate start as both their openers couldn't score briskly. After a labored innings of 35 (29), Sai Sudharsan departed in the 9th over, ending the 68-run opening partnership.

Shubman Gill then continued to anchor the innings at the other end and kept his side in the hunt with a decent knock of 72 (44). However, Gill couldn't finish the job as he perished in the 16th over, trying to play a big shot against Yuzvendra Chahal. Rashid Khan (24*) and Rahul Tewatia (22) played blazing cameos in the end and helped GT win the match in a last-ball thriller.

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between GT and RR on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We have to take the learnings and move forward"- RR captain Sanju Samson after the loss against GT in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, RR skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the loss and said:

"It's very hard to speak at the moment. It's the hardest job when the team loses. After a few hours I might be able to tell you where we exactly lost. I think to be honest, you have to give credit to the Gujarat Titans. That's the beauty of this tournament so we can't demand success. We have to take the learnings and move forward."

He added:

"When I was batting I thought somewhere around 180 would be good. When Hetti got us to 197 I felt it was a winning score but they batted really well. No I think it was not easy to go hard at the start of the innings. I think 197 with no dew at Jaipur, we would have taken it any day."

MI will face off against RCB in the next match of IPL 2024 on Thursday (April 11) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.