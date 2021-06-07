Anrich Nortje shares experience of playing under Ricky Ponting in the IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Anrich Nortje has praised head coach Ricky Ponting, stating that he had a pleasant experience working with the former Australian captain.

Since joining Delhi, Ponting has completely transformed the side. The franchise reached the IPL 2020 final in the UAE before losing to Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

The Aussie coach enjoys a good rapport with his players. During a chat on the Grade Cricketer podcast, Anrich Nortje also echoed the same, and praised Ricky Ponting for his statistical analysis of each and every game.

"He is very good. Especially last year when I got to spend a lot of time with him. He is sort of really good at assessing, understanding and practicing stuff. So, I really enjoyed that," Anrich Nortje said.

"He is straightforward and tells you what's going on but also the he breaks things down and his analysis is always spot on. He has a good understanding of what we did well and what we did wrong and then we just try and improve on that. That was really nice to see and experience," he added.

Anrich Nortje unsure about his participation in the second half of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals roped in Anrich Nortje as a replacement for Chris Woakes ahead of IPL 2020. The Proteas pacer delivered the goods for DC in his debut season, picking up 22 wickets.

He warmed the benches in IPL 2021 due to the presence of some quality pacers in their ranks before the tournament was postponed on May 4.

Anrich Nortje also said he was unsure about his participation in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE, when asked whether he was traveling to the Gulf country.

"Actually, I have no idea to be honest. We haven't spoken about that as South African team. We have a series lined up with India before the T20 World Cup but that's obviously won't happen now with IPL being accommodated. But till now, we are not sure if we will be available for the tournament."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar