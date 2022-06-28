"I got to know my positive side as well as my negatives" - Anuj Rawat highlights his takeaways from his IPL 2022 stint with RCB

Anuj Rawat recently mentioned that his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) helped him understand the positives and negatives of his game.

Speaking to ANI, Anuj Rawat pointed out how he didn't get enough chances when he was with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He stated that after representing the Bangalore-based franchise, he now knows the areas where he needs to improve.

The wicketkeeper-batter added that he relished the opportunity to share the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis.

He highlighted that he learned a lot from the seasoned campaigners during the cash-rich league. Rawat said:

"Before Royal Challengers Bangalore, I was a part of Rajasthan Royals but I did not get chances there. But while playing for RCB, I got to know my positive side as well as my negatives. I know my negatives now, where I need to work on.

"These are the legends of the game. I am from the same academy as Virat Kohli. I know his journey. I have seen him when he was playing in Under-19 and where he is now. And talking about Faf du Plessis, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) and Dinesh Karthik as well, I have learnt a lot of things from them."

RCB qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2022 as they finished fourth in the points table after the league stage.

While the side trumped the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator, they suffered a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Anuj Rawat in IPL 2022

RCB shelled out ₹3.40 crore at the IPL 2022 auction to acquire Anuj Rawat's services for the latest edition of the tournament. The 22-year-old featured in eight games this season.

The left-handed batter couldn't make a significant impact in those appearances. He mustered only 129 runs at an average of 16.13. Furthermore, he had an underwhelming strike rate of 109.32.

