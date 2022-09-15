[WATCH] “Absolute fan moment”- Anushka Sharma’s co-star star-struck after she meets Virat Kohli on her birthday

Indian star batter Virat Kohli is currently in England to spend quality time with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

During his stint in the UK, he made a fan's dream come true when Anushka’s co-star Anshul Chauhan met him for the first time. The latter was star-struck as she met the Indian batting maestro on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Anshul wrote:

“Absolute fan moment!! My birthday is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli. Can’t stop grinning, just like in the pictures here. Thank you for this moment @anushkasharma. Happy Birthday to me.”

Kohli flew from Dubai to the UK to meet her better half after the conclusion of the 2022 Asia Cup. Anushka is shooting for the ‘Chakda Xpress’ – a sports biopic based on the life of Jhulan Goswami.

The actress recently took time out of her busy schedule to create memorable moments with her cricketer husband. Here are some of the pictures:

Virat Kohli ready to roar in T20Is against Australia and South Africa

Kohli has returned to the purple patch ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

In the recently concluded Asia Cup, he was the highest run-scorer for the Men in Blue. The 33-year-old amassed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92, including a couple of half-centuries.

The Delhi batter also ended his 34-month-long century drought by smashing his 71st ton in international cricket. He struck a 61-ball 122 against Afghanistan, which comprised six sixes and 12 boundaries. The veteran will look to carry on his excellent form in the upcoming T20Is against Australia and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will host six T20Is against the Aussies and the Proteas in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Virat will be in action against Aaron Finch and Co. during the first T20I at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

India's upcoming matches

September 20 - 1st T20I vs Australia (Mohali)

September 23 - 2nd T20I vs Australia (Napur)

September 25 - 3rd T20I vs Australia (Hyderabad)

September 28 - 1st T20I vs South Africa (Thiruvananthapuram)

October 2 - 2nd T20I vs South Africa (Guwahati)

October 4 - 3rd T20I vs South Africa (Indore)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar