Anushka Sharma can’t control her smile as PBKS suffer shocking batting collapse in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against RCB

Anushka Sharma couldn't control her smile after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting line-up collapsed meekly during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The renowned Bollywood actress was in the stands at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29, to support her husband Virat Kohli and his team.

It was a day to forget for the PBKS batting department, who surrendered without much fight, bundling out for 101 in just 14.1 overs after sensational spells from the RCB trio of Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Suyash Sharma (3/17), and Yash Dayal (2/26). Virat Kohli was his usual energetic self on the field as he celebrated passionately after the fall of wickets.

Anushka Sharma also enjoyed the dominant showing of the RCB team in the first innings, as she was spotted smiling while the PBKS batting line-up was collapsing like a pack of cards.

You can get a glimpse of Anushka's reaction to PBKS's batting collapse in the below X posts:

Phil Salt then played a breezy knock of 56* (27) to help RCB finish the chase in just 10 overs, with the support of the other top-order batters.

"It's a great feeling right now"- RCB opener Phil Salt after his team reached the IPL 2025 final by beating PBKS in Qualifier 1

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, RCB batter Phil Salt was elated about his team's qualification for the summit clash after a comprehensive win against PBKS. He said:

"It's a great feeling right now. We had a second bite at the cherry, it's such a great feeling to make it in the first chance you got. It did move a bit, not sure how much it was the wicket. Overall, not the worst wicket we played this season to put it that way. We played him in league stages, he had gotten me twice, I was just praying not the third time."

"I said before the game to Andy, that it's a blessing in disguise. You can think about it, train too much, play travel and play, was obviously is a blessing in disguise. Just gives us the momentum, such a cliche but it's true. Finding the momentum at the backend is a must," Salt added.

What were your favorite moments from this game? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

