Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Virat Kohli holding IPL 2025 trophy in team bus with fans waving outside

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her husband and star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter, Virat Kohli, holding the IPL 2025 trophy in the team bus in Bengaluru. RCB beat PBKS by six runs to win the final and clinch their maiden IPL trophy.

Ad

Anushka Sharma shared a story on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 4, where Virat Kohli can be seen in the team bus with the IPL 2025 trophy in his hands. A large number of fans waving and cheering can be seen on the roads, delighted to catch a glimpse of the star batter with the trophy.

The RCB team is set to have a celebration ceremony at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4, a day after winning their maiden IPL trophy.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video posted by Anushka on her Instagram story by clicking here.

RCB and Virat Kohli end 18-year wait for an IPL title

RCB are among the teams playing from the very first IPL season in 2008. They had previously played three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016. In the 2009 final, they lost to Deccan Chargers, while in 2011, they lost to Chennai Super Kings and to SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016.

Ad

Virat Kohli has also been an integral member of the team since the inaugural season in 2008, being the only player to play for a single franchise in the IPL. Kohli was also a part of the previous three finals, which they had lost.

However, the team finally ended the 18-year wait to win their maiden IPL title with a historic win over PBKS in the final this season. Virat Kohli also played a massive role in the victory, scoring 657 runs from 15 matches, finishing as their leading run-getter, at an average of 54.75 and a strike-rate of 144.71 with eight half-centuries.

All of his eight half-centuries also came in a winning cause this season, showcasing his consistency throughout the tournament with the bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More