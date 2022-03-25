"Apart from giving him consolation, I don't have anything else to do" - Mustafizur Rahman on Taskin Ahmed missing IPL 2022

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman recently showered praise on teammate and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed. He hailed Ahmed as the nation's best fast bowler and cited it as the reason behind him missing IPL 2022.

The newly introduced franchise Lucknow Super Giants were keen to sign the Bangladeshi quick as Mark Wood's replacement for IPL 2022. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) didn't give him the required clearance to travel to India to participate in the cash-rich league. This is because Bangladesh are set to play a two-match Test series against South Africa.

#SAvBAN Now I know why Gambhir wanted Taskin Ahmed at LSG. Man's improved leaps and bounds as a fast bowler. Five wicket haul on South African soil is no joke. Now I know why Gambhir wanted Taskin Ahmed at LSG. Man's improved leaps and bounds as a fast bowler. Five wicket haul on South African soil is no joke. 👏🏻#SAvBAN

Reacting to recent developments, the left-arm pacer offered his consolation to Ahmed. Addressing the press before leaving for India, Mustafizur Rahman said:

''Our team will play games (Test series against South Africa) and Taskin is our best bowler at the moment. So apart from giving him consolation, I don't have anything else to do (for missing the IPL)."

The 26-year-old Ahmed was in superlative form in the recent three-match ODI series against South Africa. He picked up a five-for in the final game as Bangladesh beat the Proteas 2-1 in the series. The pacer is relishing the responsibility of leading the pace attack.

Taskin Ahmed is also expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Tests against the Proteas. The two-match series is scheduled to begin in Durban on March 31.

"All eyes will be fixed on me" - Mustafizur Rahman on being the only Bangladeshi player in IPL 2022

Mustafizur Rahman @Mustafiz90 #IPL2022 After a historic & memorable ODI series win, it's time for IPL. Wish me luck so that I can deliver my best and make all of you proud. Thanks everyone. #YehHaiNayiDilli After a historic & memorable ODI series win, it's time for IPL. Wish me luck so that I can deliver my best and make all of you proud. Thanks everyone. #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 https://t.co/5Vu9HNbteY

The 26-year-old Mustafizur will be the only player from Bangladesh to participate in the upcoming edition of the IPL. His teammate and celebrated all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went unsold at the auction.

The youngster is enjoying the opportunity and is excited to have the entire Bangladesh rallying behind him when he turns up for Delhi Capitals.

Mustafizur Rahman, who was part of Rajasthan Royals last season, said:

"Earlier, Bangladeshi people were divided by two groups during the IPL, as me and Shakib bhai used to feature there but this time round all eyes will be fixed on me because Shakib is available across formats (for the national team). And that is why he is not picked in the IPL."

The Delhi franchise roped in the ace fast bowler at his reserve price of ₹2 crore. Mustafizur believes his team has the firepower to go a long way in the competition.

"There is no small or big team in T20 cricket and if two to three cricketers plays well, any team can go into the final. I always want to do well, but in order to do well, you need to find your rhythm and if I can get that, my focus will be to continue with it," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2022 schedule against five-time champion Mumbai Indians on March 27.

