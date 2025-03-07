"Are they building a brand?" - Former RCB coach slams franchise's lack of investment in local talent ahead of IPL 2025 

Former India bowler and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Venkatesh Prasad has questioned the franchise's use of local talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time finalists have built a reputation for being overly reliant on star players and overseas talent, and have been unable to develop players from scratch, like some of the other teams.

Ad

Despite lacking silverware, RCB have emerged as a heavyweight in the IPL due to the star power and ardent fan following over the years. Their rivals have been able to spot local talent and invest in them to reap the rewards in the long run, but RCB have been unable to replicate such a model. Despite the advancements in scouts and the increased emphasis on trials, RCB have yet to unearth local gems and integrate them successfully into their setup.

Ad

Trending

The establishment of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) was expected to be a breakthrough in this regard, being a competitive platform and a stepping stone. While RCB managed to procure some local signings through the auction, none of them could break through.

Venkatesh Prasad has criticized RCB's management for prioritizing brand value instead of promoting local talent.

"How a team is managed makes all the difference. Other teams are putting faith in local talent, so why is not RCB doing the same? Are they building a brand, or are they truly focused on winning the IPL? They need to get the best out of their players, which has not happened so far," Venkatesh Prasad said on Jio Hotstar (via ANI).

Ad

RCB's current squad boasts Manoj Bhandage and Devdutt Padikkal as local players. The former has been part of the RCB setup since 2023 and was brought back in the 2025 mega auction after being released. Despite consistent showings in the shortest format, he has yet to make his IPL debut.

Padikkal, on the other hand, was the franchise's first-choice opening batter until his release after the 2021 season. Following a couple of poor seasons with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he has returned to his home franchise ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

RCB head in a new direction after Rajat Patidar's appointment as captain

The franchise did have local players as part of their setup based on how the IPL was set up initially. The likes of Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid were part of the team in the initial years. Eventually, other Karnataka players like Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and R Vinay Kumar became part of the team but were unable to leave a lasting impression.

Ad

RCB now heads into a new era upon the culmination of yet another three-year cycle. They have made a huge statement by appointing Rajat Patidar as their captain after Faf du Plessis was released.

RCB will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Friday, March 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️