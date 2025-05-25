"Are you saying MS Dhoni is not a good finisher?" - Former India cricketers involved in heated debate ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketers Sanjay Bangar, Aakash Chopra, and Suresh Raina were involved in a heated discussion regarding MS Dhoni's role and future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran wicket-keeper has largely been playing as a designated finisher well down in the batting order over the last few seasons.

Sanjay Bangar raised the fact that CSK have had to make changes to their batting order because of the fact that MS Dhoni can only come in to finish the innings. The legendary skipper's teammate, Suresh Raina, strongly disagreed with the fact, implying that the top-order's poor form prompted the management to promote Jadeja to No.4.

"MS Dhoni is someone who has a designated positon, but for that, the batters around him have had to adjust and accommodate a lot. Because MS Dhoni cannot run that much, they have promoted Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order. Because Dhoni is unable to bat for five or six overs because of his fitness, even Shivam Dube is coming down the order now," Bangar said on Star Sports.

"Jadeja is batting at No.4 because Conway and Rachin had not scored runs at all, and not because Dhoni cannot run. Pathirana is bowling wide after wide, still he us diving to his left, diving to his right. Are you saying MS Dhoni is not a good finisher?" Raina issued a strong reply.

Bangar assured that he is not questioning Dhoni's finishing abilities, but maintained that other players have to play in unfamiliar positions because of his restricted manner of playing.

Aakash Chopra also chimed in, suggesting that Dhoni can come in as an impact player too.

"Nowadays, he can come as an impact player also. Is there any wicket-keeper batter in any leagues in the world who is playing at No.8 or No.9?" Chopra questioned.

The CSK stand-in skipper will be in action as CSK face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign.

MS Dhoni has faced 145 balls in 13 matches in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni has played over 20 deliveries only once in the entire season, and he has played 145 balls in total across 13 matches, scoring 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17. In the last two matches, he has struggled to get going, scoring at a strike rate of less than 100.

In the previous season, he had played just 73 deliveries, while the figure for IPL 2024 was just 57.

