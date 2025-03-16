"Arey aap mujhse pucho kitna vo lagta hai ye jeetne ke liye"- Top 10 funny memes as MI lift WPL 2025 trophy by beating DC in the final

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL 2025 final match on Saturday (March 15) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. MI added a second WPL trophy to their cabinet as they also won it in the inaugural season of the league in 2023, defeating the same opposition.

After being asked to bat first on a two-paced surface, MI managed to score 149/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of valuable knocks from veteran players Harmanpreet Kaur (66) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (30). Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, and Nallapureddy Charani picked up two wickets apiece for the Capitals with the ball.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (3/30), Amelia Kerr (2/25), and others performed well for MI in the bowling department to help their side restrict DC to 141/9 in 20 overs and win the match by eight runs. Marizanne Kapp (40), Jemimah Rodrigues (30), and Niki Prasad (25) put on a fight for DC with the bat, while the rest of them surrendered meekly.

Fans enjoyed Saturday's low-scoring WPL 2025 final between the two teams and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter). One of the memes read:

"Arey aap mujhse pucho kya kitna vo lagta hai ye jeetne ke liye." (You ask me about how much effort it took to win this trophy)

"We are all pretty disappointed"- DC captain Meg Lanning after loss vs MI in WPL 2025 final

At the post-match presentation, DC skipper Meg Lanning reflected on the campaign, saying they had a good season but couldn't finish it well in the last game. She said:

"We have had another good season and unfortunately we couldn't get over the line and congrats to Mumbai - you have been excellent through the season. We could not get it together with the bat, 150 was a good target for us. Another partnership for a couple of overs might have given us a chance. We are all pretty disappointed."

Meg added:

"I heard someone saying Mumbai might be tired. But it's about performing on the night and Mumbai were too good tonight. We haven't been able to put our best performance in the final on the board, which is disappointing but that's cricket. It has just not happened for us. We are bitterly disappointed, we put ourselves in a good position but couldn't finish it off."

It is the third straight loss in the WPL finals for DC under the leadership of legendary Australian cricketer Meg Lanning.

