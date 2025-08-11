“Arey, mujhe chod do yaar” – R Ashwin reacts cheekily on his IPL future with CSK amid trade rumors [Watch]

Legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin asked everyone to leave him alone amid question marks over his future at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2026 retentions. The statement came after reports that the 38-year-old might part ways with the franchise less than a year after his reunion with the five-time champions at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

If reports are to be believed, the all-rounder has also decided to step down from his role as Director of Operations at the CSK academy, a position he has held since June 2024.

Notably, Ashwin had an underwhelming IPL season with CSK last year, bagging seven wickets and scoring 33 runs (four innings) in nine games. The Super Kings had bought him for a whopping ₹9.75 crore at the mega auction.

On Monday, August 11, R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel named Ash Ki Baat:

“18:14 – Arey, mujhe chor do yaar (Please leave me alone with folded hands gesture). Mujhe khusi se rehne do yaar (Guys, let me live happily).”

Ashwin further explained whether he fits the bill if CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) want to trade him with their skipper, Sanju Samson. He continued:

“4:40- I became a CSK player at ₹9.75 crore last year, and Sanju Samson’s price is ₹18 crore at RR. Correct? Now, if CSK wants a player worth ₹18 crore, they need to have that amount. Okay, so CSK has to release players worth ₹18 crore, or they have to trade off players worthy of ₹18 crore. You can trade to RR or somewhere else.”

“Now, I am not saying this is happening because I’ve zero knowledge, because it’s conflicted. I have been working a little in the CSK academy, so I don’t know the inside news. A lot of meetings have been going on to decide what will happen,” he added.

“It’s the responsibility of the franchise to communicate to the players” – R Ashwin asks CSK for clarity, explains IPL retention rules

R Ashwin further took the example of his old IPL franchise, RR, while explaining the retention rules. He also asked the Super Kings for clarity regarding his place in the side. The Chennai-born player said in the same video:

“3:19 – When I played for RR, after completing 1-year, the RR CEO mailed about a performance review… We are so and so, we are expecting this, and we are renewing your contract next year. Like this, every year, it’s a 1+1+1 contract.”

“So, every year when the contract finishes, it’s the responsibility of the franchise to communicate to the players whether they are retaining or releasing. In this situation, where there is a cover on me, Sanju. Obviously, there should be a review of interest or non-interest. Every player wants clarity. In this case, nothing is in my hands; I’ve only asked for clarity. In my situation, I became a CSK player, and maximum cover is not coming from the player,” Ashwin concluded.

It's worth mentioning that CSK would be keen to make the most of the trade and mini-auction after finishing last (10th) in the IPL 2025 points table. Notably, the five-time winners managed four wins in 14 games.

