Arjun wishes Sachin Tendulkar on 52nd birthday with old Mumbai Indians memory [In Picture]

On Thursday, April 24, Goa cricketer Arjun Tendulkar posted a heartfelt picture with his father, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, in Mumbai Indians (MI) colors to celebrate the latter's 52nd birthday. Arjun has been part of the MI franchise since 2023, featuring in five matches and taking three wickets. He has yet to make an appearance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

To celebrate Sachin's birthday, Arjun shared a picture on his Instagram story from what looks like an IPL training session, as the father-son duo can be seen wearing the MI jersey.

"Happy Birthday @sachintendulkar," he wrote.

Arjun wishes Sachin Tendulkar on 52nd birthday (Image via Instagram=@arjuntendulkar24)

Sachin was last seen in action during the 2025 International Masters League (IML), held between February and March. Leading the India Masters, he helped his team clinch the title by defeating the West Indies Masters in the final by six wickets.

In the tournament, Sachin played six matches and scored 181 runs in six innings, including one half-century, with his highest score being 64. Although retired, the 52-year-old remains the all-time leading run-scorer in international cricket, having amassed 34,357 runs in 664 matches across formats at an average of 48.52, including 164 fifties and a record 100 centuries.

A look at Arjun Tendulkar's record in domestic cricket

Arjun Tendulkar started his domestic journey with Mumbai but shifted to Goa before the 2022–23 season. The 25-year-old has played in 17 first-class matches, claiming 37 wickets, including a five-wicket haul with best bowling figures of 5/25. With the bat, he has scored 532 runs at an average of 23.13, which includes two half-centuries and a century.

In addition, Arjun has played in 18 List A matches, where he has taken 25 wickets, with best figures of 4/30, and contributed 102 runs across 10 innings. He has also featured in 24 T20s so far in his career, claiming 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs.

