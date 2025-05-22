Arshad Khan slips badly twice while bowling his first over in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Arshad Khan landed awkwardly twice during his first over of the IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The left-arm pacer slipped before releasing the first and fourth balls of the over, forcing the physio to rush twice to the field and check on him. He also went off the field after the over.
The groundsmen covered the area with some sawdust near the landing spot. Surprisingly, the pacer continued bowling and completed the over.
GT would be hopeful that Arshad remains injury-free ahead of the playoffs. The 27-year-old has been impressive for the Titans, picking up five wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.68. The left-hander is also handy with the bat in the lower order.
Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram give a steady start to LSG vs GT in the IPL 2025 match
LSG openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram gave a steady start to the visitors in their IPL 2025 match against GT. That came as the hosts' captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl.
At the time of writing, the Super Giants were 33 without loss after four overs.
With five wins in 12 games, LSG have already been eliminated from the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Rishabh Pant and company will be looking to end their season on a high note while also affecting GT's chances of finishing in the top two.
On the other hand, Gujarat are top of the table with nine victories in 12 matches. The Shubman Gill-led side are coming on the back of a 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game. They will be keen to continue their winning streak to finish in the top spot ahead of the playoffs.
