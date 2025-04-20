Arshdeep Singh dismisses in-form Phil Salt for 1 with a snorter in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS)' Arshdeep Singh managed to get the better of Phil Salt yet again, having him caught by the keeper in the return leg of the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match is being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Sunday (April 20).

In the first fixture on Friday (April 18) at Bengaluru, Salt began the innings with a boundary off the first delivery in a rain-curtailed encounter. Then, the pacer pulled his length back, and Salt looked to go at the bowler yet again but got a leading edge which was pouched by Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

This time around, Arshdeep bowled the first over yet again and was up against Salt. The Englishman turned the strike over to Kohli before he was up to face the last delivery. Arshdeep bowled a short delivery and Salt looked to cash in on it, but Salt got the leading edge, which was pouched nicely by Josh Inglis.

Take a look at the dismissal here

Phil Salt was the first RCB wicket to fall, with the batter being dismissed for one run in three deliveries. He was replaced in the middle by RCB's impact substitute and batter, Devdutt Padikkal.

RCB go strong in pursuit of 158 against Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli (L) and Devdutt Padikkal (R) have put together 69 runs in 48 deliveries for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's second wicket - Source: Getty

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, RCB restricted PBKS to 157/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh (33 off 17) and Shashank Singh (31 off 33) played handy knocks but couldn't do much towards the end of the innings, with RCB bowlers conceding only 28 runs in the last four overs.

At the moment, the strategic timeout has been taken, with RCB on 75/1 at the end of the nine overs. They need 83 runs to win in 66 deliveries.

