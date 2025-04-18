Arshdeep Singh strikes early as dangerous Phil Salt top-edges a pull and perishes for 4 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's trailblazing opener Phil Salt was dismissed by Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh for four runs on Friday, April 18. The two sides clashed in the IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It happens to be only the second time this season Arshdeep picks up a wicket inside the powerplay.

The start to the match was delayed as the covers were on, and persistent showers meant that the ground wasn't ready for the game. After a long, frustrating wait, the game was reduced to 14 overs a side. Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first in the rain-curtailed encounter.

On the very first delivery of the over, Salt greeted the left-arm pacer with an on drive that raced to the fence at long on. A couple of deliveries later, Arshdeep pulled his length back, and with Salt looking to pull that one over the fence, he got a top edge. Josh Inglis, keeping wickets for Punjab, ran across 26 meters and took a diving catch to send him back to the hut.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Phil Salt was dismissed for four runs in four deliveries. He was the first wicket to fall, with Rajat Patidar replacing him in the middle. This also happens to be the third time Salt has been dismissed by Arshdeep in T20s.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru off to a rocky start in their encounter against Punjab Kings

Following Salt's dismissal, RCB lost two more wickets in the form of Virat Kohli (1 off 3) and Liam Livingstone (4 off 6) in quick time. With this being a rain-curtailed game, the four-over powerplay saw RCB accumulate only 26 runs and lose three wickets.

The hosts have been further jolted, with wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma being dismissed for 2 runs in 6 deliveries. At the moment, Krunal Pandya and Rajat Patidar are batting in the middle, with the score reading 33/4 at the end of six overs.

