"As I move on, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart" - Harshal Patel after being released by RCB ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) parted ways with right-arm pacer Harshal Patel ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction.

The announcement was made on Sunday, November 26. Harshal was one of the 11 players released by the franchise. His second stint with RCB started in 2021. It was a memorable season for the crafty bowler, as he finished with the Purple Cap, taking 32 wickets from 15 games.

RCB shelled out a whopping ₹10.75 crore in the subsequent auction to secure the seamer's services. However, Harshal had an ordinary season in 2023, bagging 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.66.

Reacting to his release, the 33-year-old shared a heartfelt post on social media, extending his gratitude to the Bangalore-based side. He wrote:

"I want to share some special memories I’ve had with @royalchallengersbangalore . Last three years have been an incredible journey for me. I want to thank everyone in the team who stood by me through thick and thin. As I move on, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart."

Harshal Patel impressed many with his clever variations in the 2021 edition. His brilliant run in the IPL helped him find a place in India's T20I team as well. He was also part of the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup squad in 2022 but wasn't able to find a place in the playing XI.

List of players retained and released by RCB ahead of IPL auction

RCB retained 17 players and released 11 prior to the forthcoming mini-auction. They would aim to rope in some exciting names at the auction as they look to clinch their maiden IPL trophy.

The Faf du Plessis-led side failed to qualify for the playoffs in the previous edition, finishing sixth in the points table with seven wins and as many losses.

RCB retained players: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Anuj Rawat, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma and Rajan Kumar.

RCB released players: Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav.