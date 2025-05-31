Ashish Nehra’s son breaks down in the stands as Gujarat Titans crash out in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Gujarat Titans' (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra's son, Arush, broke down in tears as they crashed out of IPL 2025 after losing to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30, in Mullanpur. Arush, who was sitting in the stands wearing the Titans' jersey, had tears flowing out of his eyes as Gujarat fell short in the run chase.

Set a mammoth target of 229, the Titans lost their captain Shubman Gill (1) in the first over. However, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar had things fully under control until the 14th over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. After Bumrah cleaned up Sundar (48 off 24) with a perfect yorker, the Gujarat Titans stuttered and fell short by 20 runs to be knocked out of the competition.

Although Sai Sudharsan moved far ahead in the Orange Cap race, aggregating 759 runs in 15 innings, his innings of 80 off 49 deliveries went in vain. Richard Gleeson rearranged his stumps as the left-hander tried to go for the scoop shot and completely missed the ball.

"There's a lot of disappointment in the environment" - Sai Sudharsan on Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 campaign

Sai Sudharsan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Following the Gujarat Titans' 20-run defeat, the southpaw said they are disappointed with how their campaign unraveled after playing well in the league stage. He remarked that to finish a campaign in such an underwhelming fashion was far from satisfying. The 23-year-old said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

"It's good to see that I had a good season or I was consistent enough for my team, but I think when the job is not finished, you don't get the ultimate satisfaction when you get back home. So, definitely, there's a lot of disappointment in the environment because the way we played the first 12 or 13 games, which was fantastic to see as a group or as a team from outside."

He added:

"Even when in hindsight when you look at a season like this, I think our team was so good they did a lot of jobs really well. So finishing a tournament like this, definitely it doesn't give that complete satisfaction."

The Mumbai Indians will now face the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1.

