Ashish Nehra's wife posts montage of heartwarming moments after GT crash out of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra's wife Rushma Nehra recently posted a video featuring some heartwarming moments from the team's IPL 2025 campaign. The Shubman Gill-led team crashed out of the tournament following a heartbreaking 20-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30.

Rusha summed up GT's IPL 2025 campaign as a journey that was filled with emotions and hard work. She hoped to see the side take some learnings from the season and come back stronger next year.

Sharing the compilation video on her Instagram account, she captioned the post:

"This IPL season was more than just cricket for us — it was a journey filled with emotions, hard work, and family. Travelling with the Gujarat Titans and being part of this incredible ride, I saw a group of men who gave their all — with courage, heart, and unity. Every match, every practice, every moment together… it wasn’t just about the game, it was about something bigger. A bond, a belief. We’ll rest, we’ll learn and we’ll rise again.. until then."

It is worth mentioning that Ashish Nehra was appointed as GT's head coach ahead of their maiden season in 2022. They announced themselves with a bang, clinching the coveted IPL trophy in their very first edition.

The following year, they finished as the runners-up. They failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024, finishing in the eighth spot. The IPL 2025 was a mixed bag for the Gujarat-based side.

They enjoyed an imperious run before losing some momentum towards the crucial business end of the tournament. Shubman Gill and Co. failed to chase a 228-run target against MI in the Eliminator at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Ashish Nehra's son broke down in the stands following GT's 20-run defeat to MI in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Ashish Nehra's family was in attendance for GT's IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against MI. Following the side's defeat in the knockout clash, the cricketer-turned-coach's son seemed visibly heartbroken.

He was seen clapping in the stands to appreciate GT's efforts. However, he teared up as the side were eliminated from the tournament. You can watch the clip below:

MI will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue.

