"ASHUTOSH 'IMPACT' SHARMA" - Fans hail DC batter for match-winning 66 vs LSG in IPL 2025

Ashutosh Sharma lived up to the 'Impact Player' tag in the best way possible by playing a match-winning cameo for the Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). DC pulled off a heist against Rishabh Pant and company in Vizag on Monday, March 24.

Chasing a mammoth 210 runs, Delhi were never in the run chase as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay. They were reduced to 113/6 in 12.1 overs with almost 100 runs still needed for victory. Even Delhi's biggest fans lost hope, but Ashutosh kept believing and pulled off a massive win for the franchise.

The 26-year-old batter from Madhya Pradesh, who was signed for ₹3.80 crore, smashed five sixes and as many boundaries for his unbeaten 66 off 31 balls. He helped take his team over the line with three balls to spare. The right-handed batter struck at a strike rate of almost 215.

Fans were taken aback by Ashutosh Sharma's breathtaking match-winning cameo. They showered praise on the young batter on microblogging site X.

Here are some reactions:

West Indies legend Ian Bishop hailed the young India batter, writing on X:

"Ashutosh Sharma was 20 from 20 deliveries. His next 46 runs came from just 11 deliveries. Outstanding power hitting."

"When Ashutosh sharma arrived at the crease, @DelhiCapitals had less than a 5% chance of winning. He turned the game around with fearless aggression while keeping his nerves in check at the crucial moments. And how good was VIPraj?" former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

"Ash U Tosh Sharma… what a player… I thought 39 off 3 will be tough with the tail… but brilliant finish by Dehli… lit up the match which was going one way … hope Pant doesn’t get scolding like KL Rahul so unduly got last year #IPL2025l" another fan wrote.

"The whole year I focussed and visualised about it" - Ashutosh Sharma after his match-winning knock vs LSG

Ashutosh Sharma was part of the Punjab Kings side last year and played some fine cameos while batting in the lower middle order. However, he couldn't take the time over the line in a few games.

After the game, the DC batter pointed out that he had worked on finishing games and visualized it during the off-season, which is paying off now. He also dedicated his Player of the Match award to his mentor and former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

"Took the lessons from last year. Missed out on finishing the game on a couple of occasions in the previous season. The whole year I focussed and visualised about it. Had the belief that if I play till the last over, anything can happen. Want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar paaji," Ashutosh said via Cricbuzz.

Gujarat Titans will face Punjab Kings in the next match in the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 25.

