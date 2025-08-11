"Ashwin adds value to CSK, but not at Rs 10 crore"- Former India batter makes huge statement on spin legend’s IPL future

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter S Badrinath has said that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin adds value to the five-time IPL champions. However, he feels that the 38-year-old did not add that value at a price tag close to INR 9.75 crore. He added that Ashwin is not at his peak as a bowler.

Ad

CSK bought Ashwin at the mega auction in November 2024 for INR 9.75 crore. Badrinath said on his YouTube channel "Cric it with Badri":

"I feel Ashwin adds value to CSK, but not at Rs 10 crore (Rs 9.75 crore). In the IPL, you need to see the price point and the player. He is definitely not at his peak. That is why I have been maintaining from the start that Ashwin has to be released".

Ad

Trending

Reports had emerged on Friday that the former India off-spinner had conveyed his interest to leave CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He had played only nine out of the 14 league matches for the franchise in the 2024 edition.

Ad

S Badrinath feels Sanju Samson's inclusion in CSK could create confusion

The news of Ravichandran Ashwin wanting to move out of CSK almost coincided with Sanju Samson formally requesting RR to either trade or release him into the auction. S Badrinath feels that the inclusion of Samson could create confusion in the franchise.

"We don't know if MS Dhoni is going to continue playing or not. That decision has not yet been made. He might play a few matches, or he could play a few matches at Chepauk. There might be a brand value attached. He could attract a few brands. He might announce till the IPL season starts. The presence of Sanju Samson could create confusion, which is what I feel," the two-time IPL winner said.

Former India captain Krish Srikkanth had said on Saturday that Samson would be the right replacement for MS Dhoni at CSK. However, he admitted that if he were in the RR setup, he would not let the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter leave the side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More