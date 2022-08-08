Asia Cup 2022: "He can just go out and unleash himself" - Parthiv Patel wants Virat Kohli to open for India in T20Is

Parthiv Patel believes that Virat Kohli should open for Team India alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in T20Is. He reckons that is the ideal spot for the experienced right-hander, citing his previous success at the position.

The former India keeper-batter suggested that the side should play Virat Kohli at the top of the order. He pointed out that the batter would be able to play freely as an opener.

The former Indian wicket-keeper stated that Kohli is capable of playing attacking cricket up front. He also emphasized that the seasoned campaigner can also consolidate if India lose a few quick wickets early. He made these remarks while speaking on Cricbuzz.

Parthiv Patel explained:

"I would want Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to open. I want Kohli to open, so that he can just go out and unleash himself. He's taken a break, but we all know there's no shortage of ability in his batting style."

He added:

"As an opener, you start the game at 0-0. Whereas at No.3, you have to play according to the situation. Kohli can play the way he wants and can still play at a strike rate of 170, and if two wickets have fallen early, he can also play at 130."

Notably, Virat Kohli has been on a cricketing break since India's tour of England. He was rested for white-ball matches in the West Indies and isn't a part of the squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour,.

The veteran batter is expected to make a comeback with the crucial Asia Cup 2022, which is scheduled to begin on August 24 in the UAE.

"He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone" - Parthiv Patel on Virat Kohli's form

Parthiv Patel has backed Virat Kohli amid growing talk over the latter's lean patch. He feels that the player won't be under a lot of pressure as he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone.

He further added that Kohli has proved his mettle as an opener in the past with his performances in the Indian Premier league (IPL). He suggested that the batter must play as an opener in the shortest format as he enjoys batting at that position.

Parthiv Patel stated:

"You want Kohli to play as freely as he can. There's no pressure on him and he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. He's already scored 70 hundreds and has scored plenty of runs."

Patel added:

"All his runs and his big knocks have come as an opener in the IPL in 2016, 2017 and 2018. That's the position that he likes and he likes to go out there an play an attacking brand of cricket."

Notablty, Kohli has mustered 2972 runs from 84 matches while playing as an opener for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL at an impressive average of 41.85.

He has opened the innings on eight occasions for Team India in T20Is and has managed 278 runs from the same at an average of 39.71.

