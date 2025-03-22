"Asked by Dhoni to support me financially" - Former India pacer's massive revelation on CSK ahead of IPL 2025

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Sudeep Tyagi revealed how MS Dhoni played a massive role in ensuring the franchise assisted his recovery from back and shoulder injury before the 2011 IPL season. The now 37-year-old played for CSK under Dhoni in 2009 and 2010, helping the side win their first title in the latter.

Tyagi impressed in the 2009 IPL season with five wickets in eight outings at an average of 27.20 and an economy of 7.15. It resulted in his selection to the Indian ODI and T20I sides later that year with Dhoni as captain.

Over a decade later, Tyagi hailed Dhoni and CSK for their incredible support in an interview with TOI:

"I suffered a stress fracture in my back followed by a shoulder injury which required surgery. I received a lot of assistance from CSK who were asked by Dhoni to support me financially as well as send me to Australia for training and recovery. The franchise bore all the expenditure incurred which was a major relief. Dhoni said, 'Don't worry. Injuries keep happening. You will make a strong comeback'."

Unfortunately for Sudeep Tyagi, his time with the Indian side was short-lived, with the pacer playing only four ODIs and a T20I in his career. The Uttar Pradesh-born pacer picked up three wickets in four ODI appearances at a sub-par average of 48 and went wicketless in his lone T20I.

"Everyone was shocked" - Sudeep Tyagi on MS Dhoni opening the bowling with Ravichandran Ashwin

Sudeep Tyagi admitted to the CSK players being surprised by MS Dhoni's decision to open the bowling with a then-young off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin several times. The move paid rich dividends with Ashwin knocking over many opening batters, including the dangerous Chris Gayle in the first Qualifier and the final of the 2011 IPL season.

"Everyone was shocked when he took the decision to open the bowling with Ashwin as no captain had adopted this kind of an outlook till that point. That is when we realised that Mahi bhai's thought process is completely unique. Ashwin achieved a lot of success in that role," said Tyagi.

While Tyagi never featured in the IPL since the 2010 season, Dhoni continues to defy father time by getting set for his 18th season at age 43. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter will don the gloves for CSK in the 2025 edition, which starts today (March 22).

