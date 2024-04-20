Athiya Shetty shares a heartfelt post for her husband KL Rahul after his match-winning half-century in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty shared a heartfelt post on Instagram after her husband KL Rahul hit a match-winning half-century for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (April 19) in an eight-wicket win in the 34th IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

CSK batted first and notched up 176/6 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (54*), Ajinkya Rahane (36), Moeen Ali (30) and MS Dhoni (28*).

LSG then chased down the target in 19 overs to bag their fourth win this season. KL Rahul led his side from the front with a wonderful knock of 82(53). His opening partner, Quinton de Kock (54), hit an anchoring half-century. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran (23*) played a cameo in the end to finish the game in style for the hosts.

Athiya Shetty appreciated KL Rahul's half-century by sharing a picture on her Instagram story. You can watch it below:

Athiya Shetty's recent Instagram story about her husband.

"Credit goes to the bowlers"- LSG captain KL Rahul after victory against CSK in IPL 2024

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KL Rahul was satisfied with his team's performance. He gave credit to the bowlers for sticking to the plans and doing a good job in the first innings, saying:

"Feels good at the end of the day. When you win, all the decisions seem right. There's a bit of time we spend doing homework on tactics and strategies against the opposition, one of our strategies was to use pace, spin and make sure they don't settle to playing one type of bowling.

"Credit goes to the bowlers - I can do all the changing, but if they couldn't execute would have made us look stupid as a team."

On the road ahead for his team, Rahul continued:

"It's a different ball game playing in Chennai against a packed Chennai crowd. Felt like mini-Chennai today - I was telling the boys in the huddle - get used to this, this is what we'll face in a couple days' time, maybe louder.

"It's good fun, it's a young team, they enjoy playing under pressure, and that's what brings the best out of some players. Looking forward to playing CSK in a couple of days."

LSG and CSK will square off again in IPL 2024 next week on Tuesday (April 23) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback