"Aurat hai to Bharat hai" - Rajasthan Royals unveil special pink jersey to honor women during IPL match against RCB

Rajasthan Royals (RR) unveiled a brand new all-pink kit for their IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The game will take place on April 6 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

The majority of the IPL teams have donned special kits in the past. Royal Challengers Bangalore wear the green kit once every season to support the 'Go Green' program, while Gujarat Titans wore a lavender kit last season to spread awareness about the fight against cancer.

Rajasthan Royals made the following post on Instagram today (March 12), unveiling their all-pink kit for the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"On April 06, we’re wearing a special jersey for one #PinkPromise," RR captioned the post.

The Royal Rajasthan Foundation has supported this initiative, which aims to empower the women of the state as well as the country. The jersey has a 'bandhani' pattern, which has been a part of traditional Rajasthani women's attire. Also, it has a representation of solar panels, highlighting the foundation's efforts to provide clean energy to rural women.

The Jaipur-based franchise has used the 'Aurat Hai To Bharat Hai' tagline for this campaign. It roughly translates to 'India exists due to women'.

Rajasthan Royals opt for a yellow color collar in the all-pink kit for IPL 2024 match against RCB

Pink color has been an important part of Rajasthan Royals' jersey in recent years (Image: Getty)

RR mentioned in the same Instagram post that the all-pink kit will have a touch of yellow as well. The yellow color is present in the collar region of the jersey, representing the sun, the true source of solar energy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore handed a crushing defeat to RR in Jaipur last year. It will be interesting to see if a change in jersey leads to a change of fortune for the Royals.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will RR beat RCB on April 6? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion