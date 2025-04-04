Australian bowler gets engaged to club cricketer Humraj Dhaliwal in Agra [In Pictures]

Australia Women's bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington announced her engagement to Adelaide club cricketer Humraj Dhaliwal at the Taj Mahal in Agra on the social media site Instagram recently.

The 27-year-old is currently travelling in India, and showcased parts of her visit on her social media handles. After landing in New Delhi, Wellington and Dhaliwal visited Jaipur before following on to Agra.

The couple ticked India's most-visited 'Golden Triangle' of New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra off their wishlists, while Wellington took the opportunity to announce her engagement in the latter city.

Making the most of her time at India's - and the world's - most recognisable symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, Wellington shared the good news of her engagement with her followers on Instagram by captioning a series of photos and videos as 'Day 3 was special.'

You can see the pictures here:

Amanda-Jade Wellington's partner has a connection with the IPL

Dhaliwal, who hails from Adelaide in South Australia, has pursued his studies at the University of South Australia and plays club cricket. He is a renowned leg-spinner in Adelaide's cricket circles.

Dhaliwal's brother Sawai Chaudhary was a part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad as a net bowler in IPL 2024, and it is known that cricket runs in the family. It is believed that Wellington and Dhaliwal first connected over their shared interest in cricket.

Wellington has represented her nation in one WTest, 14 WODIs, and eight WT20Is so far. Her last outing for the Southern Stars came in a WODI against New Zealand in March 2022.

She was last seen playing for South Australia Women in the Australia Women's domestic one-day tournament in February earlier this year. A tenacious leg-spinner, Wellington has picked up 30 wickets so far in her international career.

Wellington has faced constant competition from Alana King - another fine leg-spinner - in the Australian senior team. King, who has played five WTests, 37 WODIs and 27 WT20Is, has been preferred by the selectors over Wellington of late.

