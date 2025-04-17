Axar Patel provides crucial fitness update on Faf du Plessis after DC vs RR IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel expressed optimism at veteran batter Faf du Plessis returning to the lineup for their next IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 19. Axar's remarks came after Faf missed a second consecutive game in the encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 16.

Faf sustained an injury in DC's win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 10. Having been appointed DC's vice-captain for IPL 2025, the former South African batter has played in only half of the side's six outings.

Providing an update on Faf at the press conference after the thrilling DC-RR contest, Axar said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I had been told that he wouldn't be able to play three matches - that's the time he needs to recover - and two matches are done. Maybe he will play the Gujarat game. But the physio has to confirm how his rehab has been going."

Meanwhile, ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav also walked off the field with some discomfort on his shoulder in the latter stages of DC's win over RR. Axar provided an update on him, saying:

"I have no update on Kuldeep yet, if something serious would have happened then we would have known by now."

Kuldeep has been arguably the best spinner of the tournament thus far, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 13.18 and an economy of 6.04 in six matches.

"I felt Jaiswal and Riyan would come out" - Axar Patel on DC's Super Over win over RR

Axar Patel expressed surprise at RR sending Shimron Hetmyer out to bat in the Super Over after his struggles in the regular 20-over game against DC. The West Indian left-hander scored only 15* off nine deliveries as RR failed to chase down nine off the final over in regulation.

Yet, he walked out to take the first ball in the Super Over after the game ended in a tie. RR scored only 11 runs, with both wickets falling through run-outs, resulting in DC finishing their chase of 12 in a mere four deliveries.

"Hetmyer wasn't able to connect in the match either. So I felt Jaiswal and Riyan would come out. But it worked out well for us, whoever they sent out," said Axar (Via ESPN Cricinfo).

The win was DC's fifth in six outings, propelling them to the top of the points table at the near halfway stage of IPL 2025.

