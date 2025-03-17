"Aye aye"- Rohit Sharma stops reporters from clicking family photos at Mumbai airport after returning from Maldives vacation ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently stopped photographs from clicking pictures of his family at the Mumbai Airport on Monday, March 17. He was last seen on the field during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India emerged victorious in his leadership.

Sharma stole the show with a brilliant match-winning knock in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, which earned him the Player of the Match award. After returning home to Mumbai after the tournament, Rohit Sharma went on a family vacation to Maldives to rejuvenate himself. He returned from Maldives today and will soon join the Mumbai Indians (MI) contingent.

A fan posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma at the Mumbai Airport. In it, Rohit could be seen asking the photographers not to click pictures of his family, comprising his wife Ritika Sajdeh, daughter Samaira, and son Ahaan.

You can watch the video below:

"It is not fair to say anything at this stage"- Dilip Vengsarkar on Rohit Sharma's future after 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar recently refrained from speculating about Rohit Sharma's future after India's triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The Mumbaikar hailed Rohit for brilliant performances as captain and batter. He pointed out that factors like form and fitness will be key for him going forward. Vengsarkar told PTI:

"I am not an astrologer. A lot of matches to go till the 2027 World Cup. A lot will depend on his form and fitness. It is not fair to say anything at this stage but he has been outstanding as both captain and player. I don't know why people speculated (on his retirement), it's unwarranted."

He continued:

"A player of his stature should get to decide about his future. Guys like Virat and Rohit are big match players, bigger the platform the better the performance. It is very important from the team's point of view. Their sheer presence is demoralizing the opposition."

Do you agree with Dilip Vengsarkar's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

