Ayush Mhatre holds on to terrific catch at boundary ropes to send Rinku Singh packing for 9 in KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre impressed with his exceptional presence of mind against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025. Eden Gardens hosted the clash on Wednesday, May 7. The 17-year-old held on to a stunning catch at the boundary ropes to see the back of Rinku Singh, who perished for nine runs off six balls.

The dismissal came in the 19th over of KKR’s innings. Noor Ahmad bowled a short delivery on the leg stump, and Rinku pulled it towards deep backward square. He got the distance but not enough height to clear Mhatre. The youngster juggled as he completed the catch on the second attempt, ensuring he dealt with the momentum to stop himself from going inside the boundary or touching the skirtings. The TV umpire took a closer look at the replay before declaring him out.

Watch the video below:

With the wicket, Noot Ahmad bagged his four-wicket haul, finishing with remarkable figures of 4/31 in his four overs.

KKR set a 180-run target for CSK in the IPL 2025 match

A promising batting display led by Ajinkya Rahane helped KKR post 179/6 against CSK in their IPL 2025 match. Rahane top-scored with 48 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 145.45, in an innings laced with two sixes and four boundaries. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine also chipped in with 38 (21) and 26 (17), respectively.

Manish Pandey stayed till the end, smashing 36 off 28 deliveries, including one maximum and a boundary. For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja and Anshul Kamboj shared one wicket apiece, barring Noor Ahmad’s heroics.

Defending champions KKR must win all their remaining three games to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have 11 points in as many games, including a rain-affected fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Meanwhile, CSK have been ruled out of the IPL 2025 top four. They are lying at rock bottom with four points in 11 games. They lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by two runs while chasing 214 in their last game. The MS Dhoni-led side would be hoping to end their four-match losing streak to avoid a last-place finish.

