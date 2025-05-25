Ayush Mhatre takes Arshad Khan to the cleaners, smashes 28 runs off his first over in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre gave Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Arshad Khan a hiding in the first over he bowled in their IPL 2025 game on Sunday, May 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The teenage prodigy aggregated 28 runs off the over, hammering three sixes and two boundaries.
Arshad shared the new ball with Mohammed Siraj in the game, and was greeted with a double after Mhatre miscued one to the on side. The next two deliveries went for a six over the long-on region.
Meanwhile, the next two balls yielded two boundaries - one through the cover region, followed by the other through mid-wicket. The 17-year-old ended the over with a hook, which flew comfortably over fine leg for a six.`
Watch the video of Mhatre's knock here.
Mhatre was eventually dismissed by right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna for 34 off 17 deliveries. Siraj took a skier to give the Titans some respite.
MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first before Ayush Mhatre's exploits
Meanwhile, the toss at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium went in favour of Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who elected to bat first in their final match of the season. The five-time champions made one change, bringing in Deepak Hooda for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
The Titans also made one change, drafting in Gerald Coetzee for Kagiso Rabada. Although the Titans have qualified for the playoffs, the match against the Super Kings is crucial as it would give them a chance to finish the league phase at the top of the table. The 2022 IPL champions had lost their previous game to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
As for the Super Kings, they would want to finish off the tournament with a win.
At the time of writing, CSK were 221-4 in 19 overs with Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.
