"Back with a bang"- Fans erupt as Prithvi Shaw slams stunning fifty on comeback for DC vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw marked his return to the Delhi Capitals (DC) XI with a fine half-century against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday. The opener was under pressure as he was dropped from the team after scoring just 47 runs from his first six games this season.
However, Shaw has repaid the faith shown in him by the team management and played a sensible knock of 54(37). This helped the Capitals set up a platform for other power hitters to come and do their job later in the innings.
Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw propel DC to 213/2
After being asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals would be delighted to have posted a mammoth score of 213/2 in their 20 overs. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw did respect the conditions early on in the powerplay as the ball did move a bit off the seam.
However, once they were settled, both openers began to up the ante and smashed the Punjab bowlers to all parts of the ground. When Warner was dismissed, it seemed like Punjab would get back in the game and restrict the Capitals to an under-par score.
But that wasn't to be as Rilee Rossouw played with exactly the tempo that was needed at that point. Phil Salt later came in and played his part too as the Capitals have set a daunting target of 214 for PBKS to chase.
Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will need to believe they can get these runs as dew could prove to be a factor and the outfield is lightning-fast. Moreover, with the high altitude that the stadium is located at, the ball will travel further, keeping their big-hitters in the game.
