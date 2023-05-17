"Back with a bang"- Fans erupt as Prithvi Shaw slams stunning fifty on comeback for DC vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw marked his return to the Delhi Capitals (DC) XI with a fine half-century against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday. The opener was under pressure as he was dropped from the team after scoring just 47 runs from his first six games this season.

However, Shaw has repaid the faith shown in him by the team management and played a sensible knock of 54(37). This helped the Capitals set up a platform for other power hitters to come and do their job later in the innings.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see Prithvi Shaw hit top gear after a long time. Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Welcome back, Prithvi Shaw!



A fifty on return in 35 balls, what a comeback by Shaw. He's making it count! Welcome back, Prithvi Shaw!A fifty on return in 35 balls, what a comeback by Shaw. He's making it count! https://t.co/g9zhpLyRYc

Utsav 💔 @utsav045 Prithvi Shaw is back with a bang Prithvi Shaw is back with a bang 💥 https://t.co/k4N6xgEcOd

Rowan @JustLikeGon



Form is temporary class is permanent.



#PBKSvsDC Prithvi Shaw is back with the bang.Form is temporary class is permanent. Prithvi Shaw is back with the bang. Form is temporary class is permanent. #PBKSvsDC https://t.co/x2pYdmZcR8

Un-Lucky  @Luckyytweets

YOU HAVE ROCKED MY WORLD PRITHVI SHAW,YOU HAVE ROCKED MY WORLD PRITHVI SHAW,YOU HAVE ROCKED MY WORLD 😭❤️ https://t.co/t8TeYj9hMg

Naman @NAMAN_1904

A fine 50 on comeback from him.



Few questioned his spin game? :He scored vs spin today,

Few questioned him on he cant play after powerplay :He played and scored runs after powerplay today



Just top-class 50 Shaw ,well played🦁

#PBKSvsDC #DCvsPBKS Prithvi Shaw is truly back !A fine 50 on comeback from him.Few questioned his spin game? :He scored vs spin today,Few questioned him on he cant play after powerplay :He played and scored runs after powerplay todayJust top-class 50 Shaw ,well played🦁 Prithvi Shaw is truly back ! A fine 50 on comeback from him.Few questioned his spin game? :He scored vs spin today,Few questioned him on he cant play after powerplay :He played and scored runs after powerplay todayJust top-class 50 Shaw ,well played🦁#PBKSvsDC #DCvsPBKS https://t.co/PTm21e7D7f

Dhaval Patel @CricCrazy0 This has been very sensible half century by Prithvi Shaw. This has been very sensible half century by Prithvi Shaw. https://t.co/9yQvZLhokP

Rowan @JustLikeGon

Prithvi Shaw IS BACK

| Prithvi Shaw |

| IS |

| BACK |

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

|----| |￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|| Prithvi Shaw || IS || BACK | |＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿| \ (•◡•) / \ / |----| https://t.co/xZ7oDw9PV8

Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw propel DC to 213/2

After being asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals would be delighted to have posted a mammoth score of 213/2 in their 20 overs. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw did respect the conditions early on in the powerplay as the ball did move a bit off the seam.

However, once they were settled, both openers began to up the ante and smashed the Punjab bowlers to all parts of the ground. When Warner was dismissed, it seemed like Punjab would get back in the game and restrict the Capitals to an under-par score.

But that wasn't to be as Rilee Rossouw played with exactly the tempo that was needed at that point. Phil Salt later came in and played his part too as the Capitals have set a daunting target of 214 for PBKS to chase.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will need to believe they can get these runs as dew could prove to be a factor and the outfield is lightning-fast. Moreover, with the high altitude that the stadium is located at, the ball will travel further, keeping their big-hitters in the game.

