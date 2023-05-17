Create

"Back with a bang"- Fans erupt as Prithvi Shaw slams stunning fifty on comeback for DC vs PBKS in IPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 17, 2023 21:33 IST
Fans lauded Prithvi Shaw for showing shades of his absolute best (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Fans lauded Prithvi Shaw for showing shades of his absolute best (P.C.:iplt20.com)

Prithvi Shaw marked his return to the Delhi Capitals (DC) XI with a fine half-century against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday. The opener was under pressure as he was dropped from the team after scoring just 47 runs from his first six games this season.

However, Shaw has repaid the faith shown in him by the team management and played a sensible knock of 54(37). This helped the Capitals set up a platform for other power hitters to come and do their job later in the innings.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see Prithvi Shaw hit top gear after a long time. Here are some of the reactions:

Welcome back, Prithvi Shaw!A fifty on return in 35 balls, what a comeback by Shaw. He's making it count! https://t.co/g9zhpLyRYc
Prithvi Shaw is back with a bang 💥 https://t.co/k4N6xgEcOd
Prithvi Shaw is back with the bang. Form is temporary class is permanent. #PBKSvsDC https://t.co/x2pYdmZcR8
GOAT Prithvi Shaw grazing at Dharmashala premium grass.#DCvPBKS #IPL2O23 https://t.co/hwPqNv6Lul
PRITHVI SHAW,YOU HAVE ROCKED MY WORLD 😭❤️ https://t.co/t8TeYj9hMg
Prithvi Shaw is truly back ! A fine 50 on comeback from him.Few questioned his spin game? :He scored vs spin today,Few questioned him on he cant play after powerplay :He played and scored runs after powerplay todayJust top-class 50 Shaw ,well played🦁#PBKSvsDC #DCvsPBKS https://t.co/PTm21e7D7f
This has been very sensible half century by Prithvi Shaw. https://t.co/9yQvZLhokP
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|| Prithvi Shaw || IS || BACK | |＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿| \ (•◡•) / \ / |----| https://t.co/xZ7oDw9PV8
For Prithvi haters,use it https://t.co/weW7VyIKB4
Prithvi Shaw after getting motivated in today's match for Delhi Capitals 🔥#PBKSvDC #IPL2O23 #PBKSvsDC https://t.co/mk25dXaUpD
Prithvi Shaw celebrates after a good 36-ball fifty. 🙌💥 #IPL2023 #DCvsPBKS https://t.co/ezqcPdsXs1

Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw propel DC to 213/2

After being asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals would be delighted to have posted a mammoth score of 213/2 in their 20 overs. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw did respect the conditions early on in the powerplay as the ball did move a bit off the seam.

However, once they were settled, both openers began to up the ante and smashed the Punjab bowlers to all parts of the ground. When Warner was dismissed, it seemed like Punjab would get back in the game and restrict the Capitals to an under-par score.

But that wasn't to be as Rilee Rossouw played with exactly the tempo that was needed at that point. Phil Salt later came in and played his part too as the Capitals have set a daunting target of 214 for PBKS to chase.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will need to believe they can get these runs as dew could prove to be a factor and the outfield is lightning-fast. Moreover, with the high altitude that the stadium is located at, the ball will travel further, keeping their big-hitters in the game.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...